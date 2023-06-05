Ukrainian chaplains were trained in Great Britain for the first time

Training of Ukrainian chaplains took place in Great Britain for the first time. A group of 10 soldiers completed the two-week course.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

Ukrainian chaplains interned at the Chaplaincy Department of the Royal British Army to learn more about providing care, spiritual support and moral guidance during military operations and post-war reconstruction.

"Now they will go to the front line of Ukraineʼs conflict with Russia, where their task will be to instill hope and restore morale in the troops fighting for the return of Ukraineʼs sovereign territory," the message reads.

In total, 160 chaplains currently work in the Ukrainian chaplaincy service. There are plans to expand their number to 738 people to provide support to the military at the front, in hospitals and training centers.