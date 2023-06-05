A shelter for Ukrainian refugees was burning in Germany. A child died

In Germany, there was a fire in a shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Thuringia. One child died. It could be a nine-year-old boy from Ukraine.

This is reported by DW.

The fire broke out at 5 am local time. Police informed the cause of the fire is unknown. About 245 residents are registered in the shelter. They have already been relocated to the nearby city of Hermsdorf.

Johannes Krey/dpa/picture alliance

According to eyewitnesses, the flames reached a height of several meters.

A nine-year-old boy from Ukraine went missing during the fire. A medical examiner must determine whether his body was found in the building.

Ukraineʼs ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev stated that the investigation is ongoing, and did not provide additional details. According to him, the Ukrainian consuls have been in contact with the residents of the burnt-out shelter, as well as with German law enforcement officers, since the very morning.