A shelter for Ukrainian refugees burned down in Germany

A shelter for refugees from Ukraine burned down almost completely in the municipality of Gros-Stremkendorf in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. People were not wounded.

Spiegel writes about it.

"Now all 14 residents were able to leave the facility unharmed. The three employees were also unharmed,” the Northwest Mecklenburg County spokesman Tino Schomann informed.

Police also confirmed that a total of 17 people were rescued from the fire. Police believe that the cause of the fire was arson. On the day of the fire, the police were already visiting this place due to graffiti with a swastika at the entrance. A fire investigation will find out the exact cause.

Immediately after the fire, residents were moved to another facility. Almost 120 emergency services and about 20 ambulances worked at the scene.

Єнс Бюттнер / dpa

The mayor of Blovac, which includes Gross Strömkendorf, Tino Schmidt stated he was "shocked and saddened". According to him, this hotel started accepting Ukrainians in the spring. Up to 170 people lived there.

"We have a very good relationship with war refugees," Schmidt added.