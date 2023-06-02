The Ministry of Digital Transformation will create the portal “Diia. Digital community”. This is the mandate of the government

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the regulations on the creation of the web portal "Diia. Digital community", which will help with digitalization at the local and regional levels.

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Taras Melnychuk writes about this.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation was tasked to develop "Diia. Digital Community".

The portal should provide information on the planning and implementation of activities aimed at digital development and transformation to local state administrations, local self-government bodies, individuals and legal entities, etc.