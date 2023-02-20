The EU allocated more than €17 million to Ukraine for digitization

The European Union (EU) allocates €17.4 million for digitization and launches the project "Digital Transformation for Ukraine" (DT4UA).

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The agency will work on it together with the Estonian Academy of e-Government. The Ministry of Digitization insists that this will help digitize even more services, improve the Diya application and portal, strengthen data exchange between registries and improve electronic identification. "Also, develop an electronic management system so that criminal cases are considered transparently," the department added.