The US Secretary of State Blinken said that the United States will help Ukraine build “the army of the future”

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States will help Ukraine build "the army of the future." There, they are ready to provide assistance to Ukrainian troops to repel Russian aggression.

Yahoo News writes about it.

He emphasized that a strong Ukraine, which controls all its territories, is the main prerequisite for negotiations with Russia. Otherwise, it will be a "false" peace.

"When you look at President Putinʼs long-term strategic goals and objectives, there is no doubt that Russia is in a much worse position today than it was before the full-scale invasion," Blinken noted.

He emphasized that a prerequisite for strong diplomacy and real peace will be Ukraine, which is able to deter and defend itself against any aggression. And the USA is ready to help her in this.