The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States will help Ukraine build "the army of the future." There, they are ready to provide assistance to Ukrainian troops to repel Russian aggression.
Yahoo News writes about it.
He emphasized that a strong Ukraine, which controls all its territories, is the main prerequisite for negotiations with Russia. Otherwise, it will be a "false" peace.
"When you look at President Putinʼs long-term strategic goals and objectives, there is no doubt that Russia is in a much worse position today than it was before the full-scale invasion," Blinken noted.
He emphasized that a prerequisite for strong diplomacy and real peace will be Ukraine, which is able to deter and defend itself against any aggression. And the USA is ready to help her in this.
- The United States of America has allowed its allies to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and they themselves will train Ukrainian pilots to use them. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin contributed to this decision in Washington. According to American officials, Anthony Blinken was the main lobbyist in the presidential administration regarding the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. He actively worked with NATO allies to promote this solution. The State Secretary took the same position on the issue of supplying Ukraine with modern tanks. The Washington Post notes that it was he who "pushed" the White House to transfer the M1 Abrams tanks.