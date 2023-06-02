Reuters: The US plans to buy TNT from Japan for the shells that will be sent to Ukraine

The United States agreed with Japan on the supply of TNT for 155-mm artillery shells, which will then be sent to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about this with reference to sources.

After World War II, Japanʼs constitution allows the use of military force only for self-defense. Export regulations prohibit Japanese companies from selling deadly goods abroad.

However, according to Reuters interlocutors, the Allies found an opportunity to buy TNT from the Japanese amid a global shortage of ammunition.

Export restrictions for dual-use items are less stringent than for purely military items, so the US can buy Panasonic Toughbooks for its military.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was visiting Tokyo this week. According to Reuters sources, Japan has said it will allow the sale of industrial TNT because the explosive is not only for military use.

The United States wants to involve the Japanese in the supply of TNT for factories for the production of 155-mm ammunition belonging to the American army.