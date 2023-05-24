Japan handed over 100 cars and 30 000 food rations to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Japan handed over 100 cars and 30 000 ready-made food rations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan Serhiy Korsunskyi.

According to him, the first two cars are already on their way to Ukraine, and the others will be handed over after technical inspection and necessary preparation.

Сергій Корсунський

"For the first time in Japanʼs post-war history, the Self-Defense Forces are handing over military equipment to a warring country," Korsunsky noted.

Earlier, the Dutch OSINT portal Oryx wrote that Japan will transfer Toyota all-terrain vehicles, Mitsubishi Type 73 army all-terrain vehicles and Morooka tracked vehicles to Ukraine.