General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 540 Russians, 15 tanks and 27 artillery systems over the past day

Yesterday, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the Kupyansk direction — west of Masyutivka (Kharkiv region) and Kuzemivka (Luhansk region). In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked on the outskirts of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) and Spirne (Donetsk region).

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the vicinity of the city of Maryinka.

During the day of June 1, Ukrainian aviation struck 9 times at concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment, as well as four strikes at the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed two combat drones "Lancet" and one reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10".

The missile and artillery forces hit the command post, the anti-aircraft missile system, five artillery units in firing positions and nine weapon concentration areas.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 540 soldiers, 15 tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 208 910 Russians have already died in Ukraine.