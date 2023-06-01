The Pentagon signed a contract with SpaceX to supply Starlink terminals to Ukraine

The Pentagon will purchase Starlink satellite communication terminals and services from Elon Muskʼs SpaceX.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The terminals are likely to be purchased within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). In December, the US Department of Defense announced that it would provide Ukraine with "terminals and services" for satellite communication but did not confirm that it would conclude a contract with Muskʼs company.

The Pentagon does not disclose the cost of the contract and the number of Starlink terminals that Ukraine will receive.

"...due to the critical nature of these systems, we do not have additional information regarding specific capabilities, contracts, or partners to provide at this time," the US Department of Defense said in a statement.