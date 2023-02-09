SpaceX has limited Ukraineʼs use of the Starlink Internet for controlling drones

SpaceX limited Ukraineʼs use of Starlink satellite internet for controlling drones in the war zone.

This is reported by Reuters.

SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynn Shotwell stated that Starlink, which provided the Ukrainian military with broadband to defend against the Russians, "was never intended to be used as a weapon."

"However, the Ukrainians used it in a way that was not foreseen by any agreements," noted Shotwell.

Ukraine has effectively used unmanned aerial vehicles to detect enemy positions, conduct long-range fire, and drop bombs.

“There are things we can do to limit those opportunities. There are things we can do and have done,” Shotwell added. She refused to specify exactly what measures SpaceX took for this.

The use of the Starlink drones is outside the scope of the agreement SpaceX has with the Ukrainian government, Shotwell said, adding that the contract was intended for humanitarian purposes, such as providing broadband internet to hospitals, banks and families affected by the Russian invasion.