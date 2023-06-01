The Parliament of Latvia called on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance at the July summit

The Seimas of Latvia adopted a statement calling on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance at the July summit. The parliament also calls for Ukraine to be given a clear program for accession.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I welcome todayʼs statement by the Latvian parliament, which calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Vilnius summit and formulate a clear road map to ensure the fastest possible integration. I am grateful to our Latvian friends Edwards Smiltens and all the deputies of the Seimas who supported this step," he noted.

In a statement, Latvia calls on NATO to formulate specific steps that Ukraine should take for rapid integration into the Alliance. They emphasize that Ukraine has a full right to self-defense against aggression, as well as the right to independently choose its foreign policy path.