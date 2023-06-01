The Parliament of Latvia called on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance at the July summit

The Seimas of Latvia adopted a statement calling on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Alliance at the July summit. The parliament also calls for Ukraine to be given a clear program for accession.
This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.
"I welcome todayʼs statement by the Latvian parliament, which calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to the Vilnius summit and formulate a clear road map to ensure the fastest possible integration. I am grateful to our Latvian friends Edwards Smiltens and all the deputies of the Seimas who supported this step," he noted.
In a statement, Latvia calls on NATO to formulate specific steps that Ukraine should take for rapid integration into the Alliance. They emphasize that Ukraine has a full right to self-defense against aggression, as well as the right to independently choose its foreign policy path.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France can become security guarantors for Ukraine before its accession to NATO. This will be the so-called "Israeli security model".
- In September 2022, the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine announced the project of international security guarantees of Ukraine. A group of experts led by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen worked on the development of the document. The OP emphasizes that these guarantees do not replace Ukraineʼs movement towards membership in the EU and NATO. After becoming a member of the European Union, Ukraine will be able to use the clause on mutual defense of the EU, and after becoming a member of NATO — the clause on collective defense of the Alliance.
- France has stated it is ready to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to provide it with security guarantees for long-term protection and to prevent potential future threats.