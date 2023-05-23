France is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. They are about protecting against future threats

France is ready to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to provide it with security guarantees to protect the long-term perspective and prevent potential future threats.
This was stated by a representative of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a briefing.
Now, France and its partners are discussing the best way to support Ukraine in all areas and for a long period of time.
- According to The Wall Street Journal, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and France can become security guarantors for Ukraine before its accession to NATO. This will be the so-called "Israeli security model".
- In September 2022, the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine announced the project of international security guarantees of Ukraine. The document was developed by a group of experts led by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The OP emphasizes that these guarantees do not replace Ukraineʼs movement towards membership in the EU and NATO. After becoming a member of the European Union, Ukraine will be able to use the clause on mutual defense of the EU, and after becoming a member of NATO — the clause on collective defense of the Alliance.