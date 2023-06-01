Reuters: The UN proposes to start preparations for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine in exchange for the expansion of the “grain agreement”

The UN suggested Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to start preparatory work for resuming the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine. In parallel with this, negotiations on the expansion of the "grain agreement" should begin.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The ammonia pipeline "Togliatti — Odesa" has not been operating since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Russia sets a condition for the resumption of ammonia transit for the continuation of the "grain agreement". The UN wants more Ukrainian ports to be added to the "grain agreement" and to allow the export of not only agricultural products.

Ukraine and Turkey have previously agreed to such a proposal, but Russia has not yet responded.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, workers need about 30 days to prepare the pipeline for ammonia transit.