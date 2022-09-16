”Only in exchange for our prisoners.” Zelenskyy named the condition for the export of Russian ammonia through Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would support the resumption of Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow returns Ukrainian prisoners of war to Kyiv.

This is reported by Reuters.

Zelensky has already told the United Nations about this, which proposed resuming the supply of Russian ammonia through Ukraine in order to reduce the global shortage of fertilizers.

"I am against the supply of ammonia from the Russian Federation through our territory. I would do it only in exchange for our prisoners. This is what I proposed to the UN," the president said.