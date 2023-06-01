In Kyiv, patrolmen will monitor the operation of shelters at night. The number of victims of night shelling has increased

In Kyiv, the number of wounded people as a result of shelling has increased to 19, the number of dead has not changed — three.

The mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko reported this.

As for the situation with the closed shelter in the polyclinic, he noted that an investigation is ongoing there and nearby, which establishes whether the shelter was opened and whether there were people in it. Because, according to rescuers, after the damage to the polyclinic, a group of people were taken out of it.

"Suspilne" reports that the security guard of the polyclinic in Desnyansky district is being checked for intoxication.

Klitschko also noted that the shelter at the school next to the clinic was open and there were people in it.

In addition, the city authorities have agreed that the patrol police in the capital will help control the operation of shelters at night. They will go around the shelters during the curfew during the shelter air alert and check to see if they are open. If not, the information will be promptly transferred to city services.

The mayor of Kyiv is also asking the government and the Presidentʼs Office to suspend Dmytro Ratnikov, the head of the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, from his duties while the investigation continues. Klitschko insists that the head of the medical facility, who was appointed by the Desnyansky district administration, should also be suspended.