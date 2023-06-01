The “Come Back Alive” Foundation and “Nova Poshta” are opening a collection for the modernization of communication for the Air Defense Forces

The "Come Back Alive" fund together with the "Nova Poshta" company opened a collection for 330 million hryvnias. With this money, they plan to modernize communications and deploy mobile command posts in the Air Defense Forces.

The project will equip Ukrainian defenders with the following means:

portable command points — transformer workplaces in a case weighing 60 kilograms;

complex hardware communication with telecommunication equipment, which have comfortable workplaces for the military and will accompany anti-aircraft missile systems;

mobile command posts based on pass-through trucks with the ability to command troops while on the move and universal work/rest locations;

backpacks of mobile fire groups, light and functional, containing all the necessary types of communication.

How to join the collection

buy limited packaging at Nova Poshta branches — 10 hryvnias from each box sold and 5 hryvnias from a package and an envelope will go to improving air defense systems;

from each box sold and from a package and an envelope will go to improving air defense systems; use post machines: from each shipment or delivery, 10 hryvnias will go to the project account.

You can also make a donation to a special account on the initiativeʼs landing page here, or to the "bank" here.