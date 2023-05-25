During the full-scale invasion, the "Come Back Alive" fund collected more than 7 billion hryvnias in donations.
This was reported by the press service of the foundation.
These funds went to the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned strike system, 11 PD-2 unmanned reconnaissance systems, 25 Leleka-100 unmanned systems, 25 SHARK systems, 6 725 drones, 11 armored vehicles, more than 800 pickups, 1 460 machine guns, 186 mortars caliber 120 mm, etc.
In total, since February 24, 2022, the organization has received 2 222 441 donations. The amount of an average donation is about 3 000 hryvnias.
- Now the fund is running several projects. Among them are the collection for Territorial Defense (the "EYE FOR AN EYE 2" project), the collection for equipment for 146 sapper groups, as well as the collection for the rehabilitation of veterans.