During the full-scale invasion, the "Come Back Alive" fund collected more than 7 billion hryvnias in donations.

This was reported by the press service of the foundation.

These funds went to the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned strike system, 11 PD-2 unmanned reconnaissance systems, 25 Leleka-100 unmanned systems, 25 SHARK systems, 6 725 drones, 11 armored vehicles, more than 800 pickups, 1 460 machine guns, 186 mortars caliber 120 mm, etc.

In total, since February 24, 2022, the organization has received 2 222 441 donations. The amount of an average donation is about 3 000 hryvnias.