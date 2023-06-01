The Air Defense Forces shot down all 10 “Iskanders” flying to Kyiv

Anti-aircraft defense at night shot down seven Iskander-M and three Iskander-K missiles that were flying towards Kyiv.
The Air Force reported this on the morning of June 1.
Ballistic and cruise missiles were launched from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
- On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. There are deaths and destruction from falling debris. In the capitalʼs Desnyanskyi district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about ten others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl.