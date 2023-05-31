The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine — a list

The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine, its value is $300 million.
The Pentagon announced this on May 31.
In the list:
- missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems;
- MANPADS Stinger;
- ammunition for HIMARS;
- AIM-7 Sparrow missiles for air defense;
- Avenger anti-aircraft missile system;
- 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- 105-mm tank ammunition;
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- Zuni air-to-ground unguided air-to-air missiles;
- ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles;
- AT-4 anti-tank complexes;
- more than 30 million cartridges for small arms;
- demining equipment and systems;
- night vision devices;
- spare parts, generators and other field equipment.