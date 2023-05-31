News

The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine — a list

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine, its value is $300 million.

The Pentagon announced this on May 31.

In the list:

  • missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems;
  • MANPADS Stinger;
  • ammunition for HIMARS;
  • AIM-7 Sparrow missiles for air defense;
  • Avenger anti-aircraft missile system;
  • 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • 105-mm tank ammunition;
  • high-precision aviation ammunition;
  • Zuni air-to-ground unguided air-to-air missiles;
  • ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles;
  • AT-4 anti-tank complexes;
  • more than 30 million cartridges for small arms;
  • demining equipment and systems;
  • night vision devices;
  • spare parts, generators and other field equipment.