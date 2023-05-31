Zelensky appointed a new head of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed a new head of the Odesa Regional Administration. Oleh Kiper became the prosecutor of Kyiv.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 312/2023.

"To appoint Kiper Oleh Oleksandrovych as the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration," the document states.

Kiper started working in the prosecutorʼs office in 2001. He was an investigator of the Kotov inter-district prosecutorʼs office of Odesa region, a prosecutor of the department of the prosecutorʼs office of Odesa region, a prosecutor of the department of the General Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine. Kiper was also the chief of the prosecutorʼs office of Ivano-Frankivsk region, deputy prosecutor of Ivano-Frankivsk region and deputy head of the department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In October 2014, Kiper came under the influence of the law on lustration, because he worked in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office during Yanukovychʼs time. But in 2019, the District Administrative Court reinstated him in his position and recognized the lustration as illegal. In the summer of 2020, Kiper first became a deputy prosecutor of Kyiv, and later headed the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.