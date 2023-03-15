Zelensky dismissed three heads of regional administrations

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the heads of three regional military administrations.

This is evidenced by his decrees of March 15.

The following persons were dismissed:

Serhiy Haidai — from the position of the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration;

Maksym Marchenko — from the position of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration;

Serhiy Hamaliia — from the position of head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration.

Before that, the media wrote that Serhiy Haidai could become the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, and Serhiy Hamaliia was allegedly stopped by the police for drunken driving at the beginning of March.