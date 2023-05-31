“Ukrenergo” explained the increase in electricity tariffs for the population

The Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi explained the increase in electricity tariffs for the population as the loss of equipment and consumers as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
He told about this on the air "Svoboda. Morning" ("Radio Svoboda" project).
According to him, the revenue of "Ukrenergo" and Oblenergo fell by approximately 30% — part of the generation and consumers were lost. Part of the equipment was destroyed by shelling, missile and drone attacks, and some generation facilities were occupied. As an example, he cited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Kakhovka HPP, and thermal power plants in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions.
This was the reason for raising the electricity tariff, explained Kudrytskyi. "A lot of assets have been lost, and of course itʼs become much more difficult to make ends meet," he added.
- The day before, the government raised tariffs for electricity for the population almost twice — to 2.64 hryvnias per kilowatt. The changes will take effect on June 1. Currently, the tariff for the population is UAH 1.42/kWph with a consumption of 250 kWph per month and UAH 1.68/kWph if the consumption exceeds this figure.
- At the end of April, Ukrenergo predicted a possible shortage of electricity in the summer due to scheduled repairs of equipment and the network, which suffered large-scale destruction from the winter attacks of the Russians. The deficit is planned to be covered by thermal power plants and imports. The repair campaign of 2023 will be one of the most difficult.