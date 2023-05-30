The government is increasing the electricity tariff from June 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine increased the tariff for electricity for the population to 2.64 hryvnias/kWh. It will be effective from June 1.

This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko at a briefing after the government meeting, Suspilne reports.

Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko made a resolution on increasing electricity prices as a matter of urgency. He noted that the increase in tariffs should ensure the stability of the power system damaged by Russian strikes in the next heating season.

Currently, Ukrainians pay 1.44 hryvnias for 1 kWh if they consume up to 250 kWh per month, and 1.68 hryvnias for 1 kWh if they consume more than 250 kWh per month.