The preferential price for electricity will be valid until the end of May

The government extended the preferential price for electricity for the population until May 31.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The period of preferential electricity prices was supposed to end on April 1, but at the end of March, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, it was decided to extend it for another month.
- The National Commission is considering two options for new tariffs for electricity, including price increases to 2.40 and 2.80 hryvnias per 1 kWh.
- Currently, Ukrainians pay 1.44 hryvnias per 1 kWh if they consume up to 250 kWh per month inclusively, and 1.68 hryvnias per 1 kWh if they consume more than 250 kWh per month.