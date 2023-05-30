”Ukrenergo” restored the supply of light after emergency shutdowns

"Ukrenergo" resumed the supply of electricity to Ukrainians. The companyʼs dispatch center does not predict any consumption restrictions in the evening hours.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, announced this.

"We have restored the supply of electricity to consumers. The dispatch center does not plan any consumption restrictions in the evening hours. "Today, high-voltage lines in the power system were accidentally disconnected, protection systems were activated, and due to this, power cuts occurred in a number of regions," he noted.