Ukraine will receive the second tranche from the IMF for $900 million. The fundʼs mission was successful

Ukraine has successfully revised the International Monetary Fundʼs four-year program. It will receive a second tranche of $900 million after the agreement is approved by the Fundʼs Board of Executive Directors. It is planned to be adopted in the near future.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
During the week, negotiations were held between Ukraine and the IMF, during which representatives of the latter "highly appreciated the results of Ukraineʼs work." This refers to the implementation of a number of measures and compliance with performance indicators.
- In March 2023, the IMFʼs executive board approved a four-year financing package for Ukraine of $15.6 billion to help meet financial needs amid the war. Of these, Ukraine has already received the first tranche of $2.7 billion.
- In February , the mission of the International Monetary Fund, which assessed the situation in Ukraine and its fulfillment of conditions, ended in Warsaw. According to the results, Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement at the staff level to revise the monitoring program.