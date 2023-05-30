Ukraine will receive the second tranche from the IMF for $900 million. The fundʼs mission was successful

Ukraine has successfully revised the International Monetary Fundʼs four-year program. It will receive a second tranche of $900 million after the agreement is approved by the Fundʼs Board of Executive Directors. It is planned to be adopted in the near future.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

During the week, negotiations were held between Ukraine and the IMF, during which representatives of the latter "highly appreciated the results of Ukraineʼs work." This refers to the implementation of a number of measures and compliance with performance indicators.