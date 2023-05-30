There were also emergency blackouts in Moldova

In Moldova, on the morning of May 30, the high-voltage line Vulcanesti — Isaccia was disconnected in emergency mode.

This is reported by Moldelectrica and the local publication Newsmaker.

The Balti-Dnistrovsk line was also disconnected. The Ministry of Energy of Moldova specified that this line was turned off in the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine.

In a few hours, specialists restored the supply of electricity to all lines. Distribution companies must now reconnect consumers.

In the capital of Moldova, the city of Chisinau, there was a traffic jam of 15 trolleybuses due to a power outage.