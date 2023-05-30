There were also emergency blackouts in Moldova

In Moldova, on the morning of May 30, the high-voltage line Vulcanesti — Isaccia was disconnected in emergency mode.
This is reported by Moldelectrica and the local publication Newsmaker.
The Balti-Dnistrovsk line was also disconnected. The Ministry of Energy of Moldova specified that this line was turned off in the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine.
In a few hours, specialists restored the supply of electricity to all lines. Distribution companies must now reconnect consumers.
In the capital of Moldova, the city of Chisinau, there was a traffic jam of 15 trolleybuses due to a power outage.
- In Ukraine, in the afternoon of May 30, there were power outages — automation on the energy infrastructure went off. The light began to turn off due to a decrease in frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine. "Ukrenergo" found out the reason: around 1:00 p.m., several main high-voltage lines in the power system were shut down in an emergency.