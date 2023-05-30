General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than 400 invaders over the past day

Russian troops are trying to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. The Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the temporarily occupied Skadovsky district of the Kherson region, the occupiers are conducting mass raids on the houses and apartments of local residents. They check their documents and phones. In this way, the occupiers are trying to intimidate people and identify those who help the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 15 strikes on the concentrations of Russians and their military equipment. Also, four enemy reconnaissance drones of various types were destroyed last day.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers, an ammunition depot, three anti-aircraft defense facilities and three more important enemy targets.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 410 soldiers, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and an air defense vehicle. In total, 207 440 Russians have already died in Ukraine.