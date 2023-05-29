Denmark will increase spending on military aid to Ukraine by another $2.59 billion

The Danish government will increase the financing of military aid to Ukraine in 2023-2024 by more than $2.5 billion.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country, Mette Frederiksen, in an interview with Danmarks Radio.

"Now is a very critical moment in the war in Ukraine, and the situation on the battlefield is serious, and therefore Ukraine needs all possible support," Frederiksen said.

Denmark, which has a population of less than six million people, launched a 7 billion Danish kroner (about one billion US dollars) Ukraine Support Fund in March.

As of May, this fund was 70% empty, so the government will allocate another 7.5 billion kroner this year, bringing the total to 14.5 billion Danish kroner. Next year, the government will replenish the fund by another 10.4 billion kroner.

"Ukrainians use a lot of weapons and ammunition, both light and heavy, every day. But the costs on the battlefield, unfortunately, are very, very high since the level of aggression from the Russian side is also high, so more money is needed. Ukrainians cannot win without the massive support of all allies; that is why we have decided to invest more money in the Fund of Ukraine now," stressed Frederiksen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Danish government for this decision.