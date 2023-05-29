The Verkhovna Rada approved sanctions against Iran for 50 years

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted to impose sanctions against Iran for 50 years.
The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak writes about this.
328 MPs supported the proposals of the National Security and Defense Council. They relate to sectoral economic and other restrictions.
Details of the decision of the National Security Council, which was supported by the parliament, are below in the photo.
- On May 28, the President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a resolution on the imposition of sanctions against Iran for a period of 50 years for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.
- The document provides for a complete ban on trade operations, the suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine, any investments in the Islamic republic and the transfer of technologies, intellectual property rights, etc. by residents.