Zelenskyi proposes to the Council to introduce sanctions against Iran for 50 years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a resolution on the introduction of sanctions against Iran for a period of 50 years for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

According to the document, it is proposed to completely ban trade operations, stop the transit of resources, flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine and prevent the withdrawal of capital by residents of Iran. Also proposed is a ban on any investment in the Islamic republic and the transfer of technologies and intellectual property rights by residents.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Intelligence Service, the Security Service and the National Bank of Ukraine were appointed to be responsible for the implementation of sanctions.