In Georgia, rapprochement with Russia was called a “strategic policy of patience”

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili informed that the restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia is not under discussion. And the current rapprochement with the Russian Federation is called "strategic policy of patience."

"Novosti Georgia" writes about it.

"We do not pursue a policy of concessions to Russia. Our policy is not a policy of concessions, but a strategic policy of patience," Papuashvili noted.

According to him, the national interest of Georgia is to preserve peace and strengthen the countryʼs economy. He also accused the former government of Mikheil Saakashvili of making concessions to Russia.

"We try to avoid provocations and various threats, including those coming from Russia. We do not give anything to anyone, we do not bargain for anything. Our main goal is the unification of the country and European integration. Peace and economic progress are needed to achieve these goals," he believes.