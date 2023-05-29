In Georgia, rapprochement with Russia was called a “strategic policy of patience”

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili informed that the restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia is not under discussion. And the current rapprochement with the Russian Federation is called "strategic policy of patience."
"Novosti Georgia" writes about it.
"We do not pursue a policy of concessions to Russia. Our policy is not a policy of concessions, but a strategic policy of patience," Papuashvili noted.
According to him, the national interest of Georgia is to preserve peace and strengthen the countryʼs economy. He also accused the former government of Mikheil Saakashvili of making concessions to Russia.
"We try to avoid provocations and various threats, including those coming from Russia. We do not give anything to anyone, we do not bargain for anything. Our main goal is the unification of the country and European integration. Peace and economic progress are needed to achieve these goals," he believes.
- On May 10, 2023, Putin signed a decree and canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens from May 15, 2023, and also canceled the ban on air transportation from Russia to Georgia, which was in effect since June 2019.
- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called it a provocation and even convened the countryʼs Security Council. Instead, the Georgian government sees nothing wrong with resuming air traffic.
- Georgia has declared that it will not allow sanctioned airlines and planes into its airspace, the EU has warned it about this. On May 15, Georgia issued the first permission for flights to Russia since 2019. It was received by the Russian airline Azimut, the second permission was received by the Georgian airline Georgian Airways, and the third by the Russian airline Red Wings (its planes flew to occupied Crimea).