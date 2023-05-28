General Staff: Russian troops lost another 400 soldiers killed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of May 28. Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 400 soldiers, three tanks, seven armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, three drones, nine vehicles and two special vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

Regarding the situation at the front, the General Staff reported that over the past day (May 27) Ukrainian troops managed to repulse 21 Russian attacks that took place in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out four airstrikes on the concentration of enemy troops and equipment, as well as three airstrikes on anti-aircraft missile systems. Artillery hit two command posts, two concentrations of weapons and equipment, as well as two ammunition depots.