Russia attacked Ukraine at night with a record number of kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down 52 drones, but there are victims

On the night of May 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with at least 54 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. The Air Force of the Armed Forces reports that this is a record number.

Air defense managed to shoot down 52 drones launched by the enemy from the Bryansk region and the Krasnodar region. The attack was aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in the central regions, in particular in Kyiv region and Zhytomyr region.

Consequences of the attack

Explosions rang out in Zhytomyr and Kyiv.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris hit a 7-story non-residential building, a 41-year-old man died, and another person was hospitalized. There was also a fire on the roof of the mall and on the construction site. Finished goods warehouses were on fire, one person was injured. The roof of a house was on fire in the Pechersk district. In the Darnytsky district, one of the shops had broken windows and damaged doors.

There is damage in Zhytomyr, the mayor of the city, Serhiy Sukhomlin, said. He did not give details. There are no victims. The head of the regional administration clarified that the drones hit one of the infrastructure facilities.

In the Cherkasy region, anti-aircraft defense shot down two drones. There are no victims and destruction.