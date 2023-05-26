The SBU explained the Russian citizenship of the relatives of its deputy head Serhiy Naumyuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reacted to the journalistsʼ information about the Russian citizenship of the relatives of the Deputy Head of the SBU Serhiy Naumyuk.

The press service of the agency writes that Naumyukʼs father and brother received Russian passports after the occupation of Luhansk in 2014. After leaving the occupied region, they submitted applications for renunciation of Russian citizenship, but the authorized bodies of the Russian Federation deliberately block consideration of such applications.

"Serhiy Naumyukʼs close relatives are citizens of Ukraine, at the same time, Serhiy Naumyuk reported earlier that his father and brother have passports of the Russian Federation," the report noted.

It is claimed that now Naumyukʼs father and brother are permanently in the USA on legal grounds, where they are awaiting the cancellation of their Russian citizenship. They oppose the actions of Russia, which started the war in Ukraine, the SBU assures.