“Schemes”: The new deputy head of the SBU Serhiy Naumyuk has relatives with Russian citizenship

One of the candidates for the post of director of the National Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office, became the new deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). His father and brother have valid Russian passports.

"Schemes" write about it.

Serhiyʼs father, Anatoly Naumyuk, issued a Russian passport in 2015, as evidenced by an extract from the Rospassport automated system. His passport is not listed as invalid in the register of the Main Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. In addition, Anatoly received an individual tax number of a taxpayer in the Russian Federation.

In a comment to "Schemes", Serhiy Naumyuk initially denied the presence of Russian citizenship in his father and brother, but during an interview for integrity, he said that the relatives did get Russian passports "for domestic reasons" in 2015, and added that they had already allegedly renounced them.

According to the newly appointed deputy head of the SBU, his parents lived in Luhansk after 2014. The brother worked in Moscow from 2015 to 2017, then moved to the United States and took his parents with him when the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The press service of the SBU notes that Serhiy Naumyuk passed the necessary checks before his appointment, and his relatives are waiting for the cancellation of Russian citizenship, saying that for now "authorized bodies of the Russian Federation are deliberately blocking the consideration of relevant applications."