Zelensky appointed Serhiy Naumyuk as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued decree No. 298/2023 on the appointment of Serhiy Naumyuk as deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Prior to that, Serhiy Naumyuk held the position of head of the detective division of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and applied for the position of director of NABU. He went to the semi-final stage.

The new deputy head of the SBU studied at the Luhansk Institute of Internal Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, majoring in "Jurisprudence", and then at the Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University majored in "Finance". Received the degree of candidate of legal sciences, majoring in "Ensuring State Security".

Serhiy Naumyuk was engaged in teaching activities, wrote scientific papers, and since 2015 headed the Second Division of Detectives of the NABU. A year later, he became the head of the Fourth Division of Detectives of the Main Division of Detectives.