The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received a new artillery boat. It was called “Bucha”

The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received a new small armored artillery boat. It was called "Bucha".

This is written by the information agency of the Ministry of Defense ArmiyaInform.

They note that the boat has passed all stages of factory and state tests. Modern navigation and radar equipment and weapons were installed on it.

The army emphasizes that such boats are inconspicuous for Russian radar and infrared detection devices. He also knows how to install smoke and heat curtains.

The official ceremony of handing over the boat was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny. Russian propaganda the day before claimed that he was allegedly wounded.

Small armored artillery boats were supposed to be the basis of the Ukrainian "mosquito fleet". They were made at the "Kuznia na Rybalskomy" ["Forge on Rybalskyi"] plant. Such boats must protect the coastal zone, patrol the sea and repel a possible landing of enemy landings.

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine had 7 such Ukrainian-made boats. One was sunk in the Azov Sea, three more were captured by the Russians there.