Ambassador: Azerbaijan and Armenia may reach a peace agreement in June

Azerbaijanʼs ambassador to France Leyla Abdullaeva believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia can sign a peace agreement in June. Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will meet through the mediation of France and Germany.

She said this to a group of journalists in Paris, Reuters writes.

"We hope that a peace treaty will finally be signed on June 1 in Chisinau," she noted.

The summit of the European Political Community will be held in the capital of Moldova on June 1, which will be attended by the leaders of 47 European countries. It is expected that a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikolay Pashinyan will take place on the sidelines of the summit, mediated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.