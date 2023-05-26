Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition on civil partnerships

Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the petition in support of draft law No. 9103 "On the Institute of Registered Partnerships".

The President reminded that the Ukrainian state deliberately chose to move towards European standards, which are based on democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

"While considering the petition regarding same-sex marriage last summer, I emphasized the fact that according to the Constitution of Ukraine, marriage is based on the free consent of a woman and a man (Article 51). The Constitution of Ukraine cannot be changed during a state of war or emergency (Article 157). So I turned to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with a proposal to work out the issue of introducing the institute of registered civil partnership," the president writes.

The government instructed the Ministry of Justice to develop and submit to the Cabinet a draft law on "removal of discriminatory provisions" that may violate the property and non-property rights of partners who are not married, and on the introduction of the institute of registered civil partnership.

The Ministry of Justice is currently working on the introduction of the institution of civil partnership with the determination of the legal basis, procedure and consequences of its state registration, as well as the legal status and personal non-property and property rights and obligations of partners, taking into account the peculiarities of already existing legal institutions.

The author of the petition Petro Zherukh also asked the president to address the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) with a request to immediately consider and support the draft law No. 9103 — Zelensky noted that he had done so. Now the Verkhovna Rada and the government must respond to the author of the petition about consideration of draft law No. 9103.