The petition for registered partnerships has received the necessary number of votes — it must be considered by the president

The petition for registered partnerships for same-sex and opposite-sex couples received the necessary 25,000 votes. Now it should be considered by the President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.

"The adoption of this project as a law will solve the problem of legal status, rights and obligations of partners, the legal regime of their property, issues of inheritance, social protection, rights in case of death or disappearance of one of them, etc.," the authors of the petition note.

More than 40 people and organizations appealed to the head of state to publicly support the introduction of same-sex partnerships in Ukraine and to contribute in every possible way to the adoption of draft law No. 9103. It allows same-sex and opposite-sex couples to obtain the status of close relatives without getting married.

The Ministry of Defense criticized the draft law, saying that they lack data on thousands of servicemen who cannot officially formalize relationships with same-sex partners.