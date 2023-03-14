The draft law on civil partnerships was registered in the Verkhovna Rada. What does it mean

Draft law No. 9103 on civil partnerships was registered in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). It allows same-sex and opposite-sex couples to obtain the status of close relatives without getting married.

The MP Inna Sovsun reported on this.

A registered partnership is not a marriage, but gives the partners the status of close relatives — family members of the first degree of consanguinity, regardless of whether they actually live together and run a joint household.

The MPs explain that the war catalyzed the need to adopt this document, because military personnel cannot officially formalize their relationships due to the fact that their partners are of the same sex. Therefore, in cases of injury, disappearance or death, they do not have sufficient legal protection from the state.

Registration of the partnership will be carried out after 10 days from the date of submission of the relevant application, and termination is possible both by joint application and at the will of one of the parties.