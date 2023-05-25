Russia closes its consulate in Sweden and expels five diplomats

Russia closed its Consulate General in Sweden and recognized five Swedish diplomats as persona non grata.

This is stated in the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The Russians summoned the ambassador of Sweden to Russia Malena Mard to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was informed about the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Gothenburg and the withdrawal of consent for the activities of the Consulate General of Sweden in Russia.

Such a decision was explained by the "confrontational course pursued by Sweden in relation to the Russian Federation."

The activities of both consulates will cease on September 1, 2023.

The agency explained that Swedenʼs decision to recognize five Russian diplomats as undesirable persons was a "frankly hostile step."

"These actions of the Swedish authorities have further aggravated the situation in bilateral relations, which have reached an unprecedented low level, in particular as a result of the continuous Russophobic campaign in Sweden," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted in a statement.

Swedish diplomats were ordered to leave Russia within the same time limits set by the Swedish authorities for the departure of Russian employees.