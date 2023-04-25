Sweden expels five Russian diplomats

Sweden decided to expel five Russian diplomats.

The head of the countryʼs Foreign Ministry Tobias Bilström informed about this in an interview with SVT Nyheter.

According to him, the activities of Russian representatives are incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev and informed him that five people working in the Russian embassy had been asked to leave the country.

Two weeks ago, neighboring Norway informed about the expulsion of Russian diplomats. 15 employees of the Russian Embassy in Oslo, who turned out to be intelligence officers, became persons non grata.

The last time Sweden expelled suspected Russian intelligence officers was in April 2022. Then three Russian diplomats were expelled.