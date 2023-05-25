Russia and Belarus signed documents on the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in the latter

The Defense Ministers of Belarus and Russia Viktor Khrenin and Serhiy Shoigu signed documents on the placement of non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

The Belarusian publication "Nasha Niva" writes about it.

Thus, Russia will place tactical nuclear weapons in a special storage facility in Belarus and only it will be able to control them. According to Khrenin, the agreement is "an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to us."

Belarus, together with Russia, converted Su-25 aircraft so that they could carry a nuclear warhead, and Belarusian pilots received training in the use of modernized attack aircraft.