Russia and Belarus signed documents on the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in the latter

The Defense Ministers of Belarus and Russia Viktor Khrenin and Serhiy Shoigu signed documents on the placement of non-strategic nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.
The Belarusian publication "Nasha Niva" writes about it.
Thus, Russia will place tactical nuclear weapons in a special storage facility in Belarus and only it will be able to control them. According to Khrenin, the agreement is "an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to us."
Belarus, together with Russia, converted Su-25 aircraft so that they could carry a nuclear warhead, and Belarusian pilots received training in the use of modernized attack aircraft.
- Russian dictator Putin said that Russia plans to finish building a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 1 and has already handed over the Iskander missile complex capable of carrying such weapons to the Belarusian army.
- According to him, Lukashenko has long raised the issue of placing Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Putin says that the US has long deployed such weapons in a number of countries, so there is "nothing unusual" in Belarusʼ request.
- The USA and Germany reacted to Russiaʼs plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. They called it escalation and nuclear intimidation. And Ukraine demands an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on this matter.