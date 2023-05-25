Minister of Internal Affairs: Ukraine will punish men who illegally left the country. The law is being developed

In an interview with "RBK-Ukraine", the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko informed that a draft law is being prepared on punishment for men who illegally left the country during martial law.

As Klymenko says, this is a joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliaments) and the Cabinet of Ministers, as there is currently no punishment mechanism for those who illegally left Ukraine and then returned. Therefore, after the end of the war, a law may appear that would establish such a punishment.

"They must answer for breaking the law. I think every citizen wants this and will understand the state if there are any restrictions on the further movement of these citizens, at least abroad," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Klymenko noted that international experience is being studied for the preparation of this draft law.