General Staff: the Russian army lost 500 invaders and 20 artillery systems in a day

Last day, 28 clashes took place between the Russian army and the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka areas. The enemy lost almost 500 soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Russians advanced unsuccessfully near Masyutivka, on the Bakhmut — near Ivanivskyi, with the same result. The occupiers also tried to launch an offensive on Avdiivka and Novokalynove and attacked in the Maryinka area — they did not succeed.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Russian military continues to defend itself.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, and missile forces and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, four ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, four artillery units in firing positions and four more important enemy targets.

In total, during the day, the Russian army lost three tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 36 drones, and others.