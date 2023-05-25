At night, the Russians launched 36 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine. All of them were shot down by the Air Defense Forces

On the night of May 25, the Russian army launched 36 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down all the drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched drones simultaneously from the northern and southern directions.

"Probably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the country," they noted.

At the same time, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported that at night the Russians attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and hit the Marhanets community. The drone hit a private house, no one was injured. But Lysak did not specify the type of strike drone.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration during the night attack, a significant number of drones also flew over the capital. But the Air Defense Forces destroyed all the drones.