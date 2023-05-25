The murder of Kyrylo Tlyavov in Pereyaslav: the court acquitted three suspects, but the ex-policeman guilty of the crime received 4 years

The Pereyaslav city court acquitted three people involved in the murder of five-year-old Kyrylo Tlyavov. But the ex-policeman Ivan Prykhodko guilty of the murder, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

This was reported by the correspondent of "Babel" from the courtroom.

The court acquitted Dmytro Kryvoshei and Stanislav Petrovets — they were accused of hooliganism.

Volodymyr Petrovets was found guilty under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal handling of weapons. The court sentenced him to 4 years in prison, but replaced it with a suspended term of 2 years.

The court found former police officer Ivan Pryhodko guilty under Article 263 and sentenced him to 3 years in prison. He was also found guilty under Article 119 of the Criminal Code — manslaughter due to negligence. For this he received 4 years in prison. The total prison term is calculated based on the most serious crime, so Prykhodko will spend 4 years behind bars.

The court also ordered Pryhodko to pay 400 000 hryvnias each to the boyʼs father and mother. The court rejected the claim for compensation for the grandmother.

Prykhodko will be under night house arrest until the sentence enters into force. The defense has the right to appeal within 30 days.